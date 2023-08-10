Advertise With Us
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission expected to finally award new set of business licenses

This comes on the heels of licenses being held and flaws being found in the process to determine which businesses would earn a license
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is expected to award licenses to companies that want to make, sell and transport medical marijuana in Alabama.

That process paused earlier this year and the commission is expected to discuss it again at their meeting on Thursday.

A fact that seems to be confirmed with this agenda draft that can now be found on the AMCC website.

I was told there is still some concern about how this process could unfold that fear in part due to the AMCC’s struggles.

As we told you back in June, the AMCC awarded 21 licenses out of 90 applicants. Those licenses were put on hold after the AMCC says it had found “tabulation errors” in the scoring system used to grade applicants for the limited number of medical cannabis licenses.

Now after an accounting firm has gone through the data, the commission is expected to release the names of the applicants selected.

Still it’s a process that has taken longer than two years.

“We need to take it back to the beginning as the reason why we passed this bill in the legislature to begin with, and that was for the patients, it was for the patients. It was actually for the end of life patients who were at the end of their live. So the longer that this continues we could actually be losing people on a daily basis that could really benefit from this type of medication,” said Alabama Cannabis Industry Association Founding Director Chey Garrigan.

We could also potentially learn at Thursday’s meeting who will be the new Commission Chair. As we first broke the news a week ago, Dr. Stokes resigned. To find that story you can click here.

