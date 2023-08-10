Advertise With Us
Hire One

American Aviation Historical Society officially launches Pensacola chapter

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s the first meeting for the Pensacola chapter of the American Aviation Historical Society which was designed to collect, preserve, and educate American aviation history. Dozens came to the Oaks restaurant onboard NAS Pensacola to find out what the group is all about.

“I’m very interested in aircraft history, and I was raised an air force brat and I’ve been in the military all my life,” said Dean Roth. “I work in a Navy Museum now and I really enjoy it.”

The group plans to meet once a month and highlight a person, place, or event that is significant to American aviation history. This month’s meeting highlighted the National Naval Aviation Museum with a presentation from its director Captain Sterling Gilliam.

“Naval aviation began in 1911 so we have this wonderful 112-year history, and the American Aviation Historical Society will help us better tell that story,” said Captain Sterling Gilliam.

It’s more than just Naval aviation. The society plans to take field trips to expose people to history across the military and beyond.

“We’ll hire a bus, and we’ll go see the hurricane hunters or we’ll go to Eglin and see the 33rd tech fighter wing or something that’s around here. It should be a lot of fun for everyone,” said Co-coordinator Terry Durham.

If you want to learn more about the American Aviation Historical Society, you can go to smokeonblues.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

American Aviation Historical Society officially launches Pensacola chapter
American Aviation Historical Society officially launches Pensacola chapter
Stray and illegal animal dumping increasing in Mobile
Stray and illegal animal dumping increasing in Mobile
Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft
Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft
Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft
Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft
Pensacola man faces homicide charge in fentanyl death case
Pensacola man faces homicide charge in fentanyl death case