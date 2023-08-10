American Aviation Historical Society officially launches Pensacola chapter

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s the first meeting for the Pensacola chapter of the American Aviation Historical Society which was designed to collect, preserve, and educate American aviation history. Dozens came to the Oaks restaurant onboard NAS Pensacola to find out what the group is all about.

“I’m very interested in aircraft history, and I was raised an air force brat and I’ve been in the military all my life,” said Dean Roth. “I work in a Navy Museum now and I really enjoy it.”

The group plans to meet once a month and highlight a person, place, or event that is significant to American aviation history. This month’s meeting highlighted the National Naval Aviation Museum with a presentation from its director Captain Sterling Gilliam.

“Naval aviation began in 1911 so we have this wonderful 112-year history, and the American Aviation Historical Society will help us better tell that story,” said Captain Sterling Gilliam.

It’s more than just Naval aviation. The society plans to take field trips to expose people to history across the military and beyond.

“We’ll hire a bus, and we’ll go see the hurricane hunters or we’ll go to Eglin and see the 33rd tech fighter wing or something that’s around here. It should be a lot of fun for everyone,” said Co-coordinator Terry Durham.

If you want to learn more about the American Aviation Historical Society, you can go to smokeonblues.org for more information.

