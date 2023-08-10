Advertise With Us
Apricot Lane Boutique in Mobile

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by Apricot Lane Boutique:

Apricot Lane Boutique is a locally owned women’s boutique offering hand-picked apparel, accessories, and gifting items. We provide everyday and special event looks for women of all ages. Mom, Daughter and Grandma can all shop in the same place! We offer private shopping events for a special occasion or simply to gather with friends and shop.

Address: 4310 Old Shell Rd, Mobile 36608, across from Springhill College.

Phone: 251.725.0844

Website: https://apricotlaneboutique.com/store/mobile/

IG/FB handle: ApricotLaneMobile

