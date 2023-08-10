Area filmmakers talk local impact of Hollywood writers’ strike

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the Hollywood Writers Strike continues, a group of filmmakers in Mobile and Baldwin Counties are collaborating.

With the Writers Guild of America Strike entering its 100th day on Wednesday, some filmmakers in Mobile and Baldwin Counties say they’ll be teaming up soon.

“We’ve all kind of rallied together to work out some kind of – we got to put together our own projects to be able to work at the time,” said William Isherwood, who owns an event services production company based in Fairhope.

Since May, writers have been on strike, advocating for higher pay, slowing down production of some films. Actors joined the picket line last month.

“I kind of jumped back and forth between events and film, but this is, this is a pretty bad time for us, especially because events are slow in the summer,” Isherwood adds. “I do have something to fall back on some. Like I said, we are slow this time of year, but there are a lot of people out there that don’t really have anything to fall back on. And that’s really tough for a lot of people.”

While production of big feature films has slowed, Tommy Fell, Director of Mobile’s Film Office says some independent local productions are still being filmed.

“In Mobile and Baldwin counties, we have roughly 150 crew personnel, the editors, writers, producers, grips, electricians, talent coordinators, that are busy working on local productions and you know, they are staying busy,” said Fell.

Fell adds the local entertainment industry is strong and he hopes the writers’ strike is over soon. “Our production industry is growing and even though there are strikes within the unions and guilds Hey, we’re still healthy here in Mobile and Baldwin County as far as production work, we’re busy. Our whole goal is to make sure our crew and our personnel and our vendors and businesses are staying just as busy. So, you know, work has slowed down, but things are still happening.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.