Bankhead Tunnel temporarily closing for electrical upgrades

Bankhead Tunnel
Bankhead Tunnel(FOX10 News)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation said the Bankhead Tunnel is set to be closed at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, and will remain closed until Wednesday, Aug. 16, for electrical upgrades.

Motorists can use the Cochrane Causeway, Africatown Boulevard, Interstate 165, Water Street and Government Boulevard as alternates during this closure.

