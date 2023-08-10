Bankhead Tunnel temporarily closing for electrical upgrades

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation said the Bankhead Tunnel is set to be closed at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, and will remain closed until Wednesday, Aug. 16, for electrical upgrades.

Motorists can use the Cochrane Causeway, Africatown Boulevard, Interstate 165, Water Street and Government Boulevard as alternates during this closure.

