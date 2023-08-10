Advertise With Us
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports

She was wanted on the charges for more than two years until her arrest this week.
April Noris booking photo
April Noris booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement officers arrested a nurse this week, more than two years after indictments charged her with forging pain pill prescriptions.

In April 2020 April Marie Norris, who worked in Dothan, picked up from a pharmacy Oxycodone intended for her hospice patients but kept them for her use, those indictments allege.

Dothan Police said they investigated, and the district attorney’s office presented findings to the grand jury that brought ten charges against Norris.

The Alabama Board of Nursing website shows her RN license is valid as of Thursday, and records do not reveal why it took two years to take Norris into custody following the indictments.

The Houston County Jail released her on a $3000 cash bond on Tuesday, according to its docket that lists Pansey, Alabama as Norris’ hometown.

This story updated to reflect current court records indicate 10 indictments and reflects $3,000 cash bond.

