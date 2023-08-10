Advertise With Us
ECSO asking public’s help in identifying shoplifting suspect

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter who they say made off with hundreds of dollars-worth of goods.

The suspect was caught on camera around 8:42 p.m. on July 15 at the Publix in the 5900 block of Mobile Highway, taking $460-worth of items without paying, according to the ESCO said. He left the store through a rear door and walked toward Michigan Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect appears to be an elderly white man wearing glasses, a black hat and a face mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP (7867).

