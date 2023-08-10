MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid start and a breezy wind, but the winds will die down by midday and into the afternoon. Expect more brutal heat with highs near 100 and the “feel like” temperature around 110. As for rain chances, they will be only 10% for today, but could reach 40% by the weekend. We could use the rain/storms cause the lawns need it and it would help to temporarily knock down the temps. Overall though it looks like we’ll see highs stay just under 100 with morning temps in the 78-80 degree range each day. The index values will stay around 110. Looks like the rest of the month is going to be very muggy and hot. In the Tropics, things thankfully remain quiet.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.