Former Chipotle Co-CEO Monty Moran talks new book

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monty Moran is one of America’s most admired business leaders. The former C0-CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, he helped build the culture that took the company from a regional burrito chain to a Fortune 500 superstar. As CEO, Monty understood the power of relationships, meeting one-one with employees 20,000 times. In his new book, No One Is a Stranger: Finding Love, Connection, and a Brilliant Life, Monty shares his secrets for leading an extraordinary life through extraordinary relationships.

