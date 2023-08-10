Former Chipotle Co-CEO Monty Moran talks new book

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monty Moran is one of America’s most admired business leaders. The former C0-CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, he helped build the culture that took the company from a regional burrito chain to a Fortune 500 superstar. As CEO, Monty understood the power of relationships, meeting one-one with employees 20,000 times. In his new book, No One Is a Stranger: Finding Love, Connection, and a Brilliant Life, Monty shares his secrets for leading an extraordinary life through extraordinary relationships.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.