Goforth Media and Power 88 FM stopped by Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All of the following information is found on the Goforth media website:

This ministry serves the Upper Gulf Coast Tri-state area -- from Pascagoula, Mississippi to Pensacola, Florida. Our main studios are located in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

Whatever your reason for stopping at Goforth Media ministries, we are very glad that you came. Make yourself at home! And LET US KNOW WHAT YOU THINK.

Our goal is to provide a haven.. “where those seeking direction in life find hope… and answers to life’s basic questions”..

Goforth Media Inc., a non-profit corporation under the laws of Alabama, and is designated a 501-C3 by the Internal Revenue Service, currently owns and operates three (3) radio stations.

Many Americans assume that the most common way of experiencing the Christian faith is by attending a church service. A new nationwide survey by the Barna Research Group, of Ventura, California, reports a different conclusion. A greater number of adults experience the Christian faith through Christian media, such as radio, television or books, than attend Christian churches.

The new study states that slightly more than six out of ten American adults (63%) attended a church service during the past month. In contrast, two out of every three adults (67%) used at least one of three forms of religious media - radio, television or books - for a dose of the Christian faith in the past month. In raw numbers, about 132 million adults have been to a church service compared to 141 million using Christian media.

Power 88.5 FM

100,000 WATT Christian Hit Music Radio Station

6530 Spanish Fort Blvd., Suite B

Spanish Fort, AL

Goforth.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.