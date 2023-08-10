Advertise With Us
How many millions does Alabama leave on the table without a lottery?

The cost of not having a lottery in Alabama
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Is Alabama missing out by not betting on a lottery? We’re one of the last states to not have a lottery and even with people crossing state lines to buy tickets, it doesn’t look like the lottery will come to Alabama soon.

Senator Greg Albritton says the lack of a state run lottery means Alabama loses hundreds of millions each and every year. Tuesday’s big win was just another painful reminder for him.

“Every time something like that happens it just screams out in my mind, I told you so.”

Albritton has drafted several gambling and lottery bills over the years. He stressed the state could make money at every point in a lottery process. He says the state would have license fees for operators and that each ticket or bet would be taxed.

“We would get money from the development of those buildings that are there and the tax money that is there. Plus the winnings would be coming in as far as income tax.”

Add all that up, and Senator Albritton says the lottery could earn Alabama close to a $1,000,000,000 a year.

“We are going to be looking at somewhere just shy of $1,000,000,000 every year, in the coffers of the state. I think that is significant.”

Any lottery would require the state to rewrite its constitution.

“We have this surrounding us now. I think the population of Alabama wants the opportunity.”

Senator Albritton says the senate has passed at least two lottery bills but they have not come up for vote in the House. Right now Alabama is one of only five states that does not have a lottery.

