iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Ariel gives us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

LODA ARTWALK CELEBRATES FASHION- Fri 6pm-9pm, Lower Dauphin Arts District, Downtown Mobile

Don’t miss the fashion show in Cathedral Square! Sign up to show off your favorite fashion trend. Drop by the Kids Zone to create your DIY canvas bag, hat craft, and more! This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, local restaurants, art galleries, and more. CLICK HERE

ROLL MOBILE SKATE NIGHT- Fri 6pm-9pm, Bienville Square, downtown Mobile

Mobile Parks & Recreation is closing off the streets and turning Bienville Square into a giant roller rink, complete with lights and a live DJ! Bring your skates or bring a chair to watch! Roller skates and roller blades only. CLICK HERE

DAUPHIN ISLAND REGGAE WEEKEND- Sat/Sun 11am-5pm, Green Park, Dauphin Island

Music will be provided by New Orleans Reggae greats “Ambush Reggae Band” along with Birmingham favorite “Culture Dread.” Caribbean D.J. “Rich Music” will be spinning great Calypso, Reggae and Soca tunes on Saturday, with DJ “Trini Fresh” selecting on Sunday along with “Culture Dread”. Special guests on Sunday are the Mobile Alabama Africatown Drummers. All music events are FREE. Family Friendly; Kids’ Activities ; Face Painting ; Limbo Line Contest; Caribbean Food Vendors. CLICK HERE

WOODSTOCK WEEKEND- Fri-Sun, Seville Quarter, Downtown Pensacola

3 days of peace & music! All of the fun starts around 5pm on Friday with a Woodstock-inspired Happy Hour and the trip will last all weekend long. Seville Quarter is the place to re-live the legendary 1969 Woodstock Music Festival. We know it is as far away as you can get from the town of Woodstock, NY, but the vibe of Peace-Love, Far-Out & Groovy Feelings will be filling the Historic Pensacola Nightclub. Tie-dye and other 60s fashions are welcome. CLICK HERE

BEYOND VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE- Sun-Thurs 10am-8pm; Fri/Sat 10am-9pm (August 5th – September 9th), Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds

Step inside the works of post-Impressionist icon Vincent van Gogh! This stunningly exhibition blends over 300 of van Gogh’s most celebrated works with cutting-edge projection technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most enduring and influential artists in a completely unforgettable cinematic multimedia experience. CLICK HERE

