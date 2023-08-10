Advertise With Us
Intense heat doesn’t relent; severe storms possible

By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WALA) - The intense heat wave that has been affecting us this summer shows no signs of letting up.

The next few days are expected to be scorching, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Even at night, the low temperature will only dip to around 80 degrees, providing little relief from the sticky and humid summer heat.

Although there is a small chance of showers and storms each afternoon, the forecast for the remainder of the week and into next week suggests that rainfall will be spotty.

Some models indicate that there may be a slight increase in rain chances in the long term, but this is still about 10 days away.

FRIDAY:

A heat advisory has once again been issued for Friday. Heat index values are expected to climb to near 112 degrees in many areas, and rain or storms are unlikely to provide much relief.

Any storms that do occur on Friday are likely to come in the late afternoon and evening, and some of these storms may be strong. There is a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather for parts of our area on Friday, so it is important to have the FOX10 weather app downloaded to receive alerts. Severe thunderstorm warnings will likely be issued.

