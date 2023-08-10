At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Officials in Hawaii say 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have decimated entire towns, including historic Lahaina.

The heartbreaking news, confirming the worst fears of many residents and officials, makes the wildfires among the deadliest disasters in Hawaii history, according to Hawaii News Now.

The horrific death toll — up from six earlier in the day — was confirmed by Maui County officials just before 10 p.m. Wednesday and came as firefighters continue to battle flames and search for survivors.

A county spokesperson said all of those who died were in Lahaina.

Maui County did not have any additional details about the 36 people killed, but the death toll came as frantic residents took to social media to plead for help in finding their loved ones. Others confirmed they had lost people in the fires.

Earlier in the day, authorities announced Civil Air Patrol flyovers found at least 271 structures in the community were damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Gov. Josh Green said it’s almost certain the damage estimate from the blaze will be in the billions.

Meanwhile, at least three large fires on Maui — including the blaze in Lahaina — are still active and out of control, which means a full picture of the devastation hasn’t yet come into view. Lahaina appears to be the hardest hit area and access to the area is still being blocked off.

Maui County says more than 100 firefighters at any one time are battling the active wildfires on the island, where winds were finally abating on Wednesday night.

In addition to the fatalities, authorities confirmed at least 20 people suffered serious burns in the wildfires, and several were airlifted to Oahu. Three are in critical condition at the Straub Medical Center.

At least 14 people had to be rescued from waters off Lahaina on Tuesday night after jumping into the water to escape the raging wildfire, authorities confirmed. Among them: Two young children who were reunited with family.

More than 2,100 people were being housed at the county’s four emergency shelters on Wednesday, and many more sleeping in their cars, including at a Walmart that opened its bathrooms to evacuees.

Given the scale of the disaster, Maui County’s emergency response and Hawaii National Guard and federal resources are offering new aid. On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones and offered federal support.

In Lahaina on Wednesday, firefighters continued to battle the flames as first responders and residents picked through the rubble and searched for survivors. Lahaina resident said his home was burned down, but he stayed in the town to help.

“We’re going to do our best to get past this and it’s going to be tough,” he said. “It’s going to take years to fix. This is not even the worst of it.”

He added, “We’ve still got dead bodies floating on the seawall. They’ve been sitting there since last night. We’ve been pulling people out since last night, trying to save peoples’ lives.”

Others also recounted similar stories, and the Coast Guard asked boaters in the area to be on the lookout for anyone else in the waters off Lahaina — where people jumped to avoid the flames.

Some survivors said they had only minutes to get to safety.

Residents say an overwhelmed fire force — fighting flames all day amid powerful winds — could do little as flames ripped through the historic community, destroying dozens of homes and businesses in one of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii’s history.

Richard Olsten, a helicopter pilot who flew over Lahaina town on Wednesday morning, said much of the historic town appears gone. “It’s like an area was bombed. It’s like a war zone,” he said.

Luke confirmed Tuesday night that the Hawaii National Guard had been activated to help respond to the sprawling fire crisis. Authorities said in addition to personnel, aircraft were being deployed.

The state says it will evacuate 4,000 tourists out of Maui to Oahu, where they will be put up at the Hawaii Convention Center or seek their own accommodations.

Mass evacuations, which started Wednesday, will continue Thursday for both residents and visitors in West Maui.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke, who announced Tuesday night that the Hawaii National Guard had been activated, said it could take months to assess the full scope of the damage from the fires.

“This is the entire state coming together to assist our family on Maui,” she said, at a news conference Wednesday. “We never anticipated a hurricane that did not make impact would cause this type of wildfires. Wildfires that wiped out communities. Wildfires that wiped out businesses.”

An emergency proclamation remains in effect as Luke and others Hawaii leaders are encouraging those with Maui travel plans to postpone or cancel altogether.

Perhaps one of the most harrowing details of the ongoing disaster emerged Tuesday night as evacuees recounted stories of being forced to jump into Lahaina’s water to flee the flames.

Subsequent social media posts showed a terrifying wall of flames descending on famous Front Street in Lahaina and destroying everything in its path. One heart-stopping video posted by fleeing residents shows uncontrolled flames in all directions.

Lahaina resident Tiare Lawrence compared the scene to something out of the apocalypse, with people running for their lives.

“It’s just so hard. I’m currently Upcountry and just knowing I can’t get a hold of any of my family members. I still don’t know where my little brother is. I don’t know where my stepdad is,” she said.

“Everyone I know in Lahaina, their homes have burned down.”

