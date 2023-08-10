Advertise With Us
Hire One

LoDa ArtWalk and Opening Night for MAC Members’s Show/Members’ Appreciation Night

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - August LODA ArtWalk celebrates Fashion on Friday, August 11th, from 6 to 9 p.m.! Join us in Cathedral Square for a fashion show; drop by the Kids Zone to create your DIY canvas bag, hat craft, and more! This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, local restaurants, art galleries, and more.

The 2023 Annual MAC Members’ Show features 69 artists in a variety of artistic mediums and styles representative of our area. Unlike our typical month-long exhibitions, this show will be featured in our gallery throughout the months of August and September! We will announce the awards, sponsored by the Dempsey & Litchfield Fund, during LoDa ArtWalk. We will also celebrate our wonderful Mobile Arts Council family in style with music from the award winning Excelsior Band, delicious food from Greer’s, and libations from Braided River Brewing Co. This event is open to the public with food and libations available to our active Members.

The above information was provided by the Mobile Arts Council

Mobile Arts Council Gallery @ Room 1927

6 S Joachim St. Mobile, AL 36602

www.mobilearts.org

Phone: 251-432-9796

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Reclaim your fall routine with healthy snacking decisions
Reclaim your fall routine with healthy snacking decisions
Former Chipotle Co-CEO Monty Moran talks new book
Former Chipotle Co-CEO Monty Moran talks new book
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Apricot Lane Boutique in Mobile
Apricot Lane Boutique in Mobile
Power 88.5 FM
Goforth Media and Power 88 FM stopped by Studio10