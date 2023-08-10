LoDa ArtWalk and Opening Night for MAC Members’s Show/Members’ Appreciation Night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - August LODA ArtWalk celebrates Fashion on Friday, August 11th, from 6 to 9 p.m.! Join us in Cathedral Square for a fashion show; drop by the Kids Zone to create your DIY canvas bag, hat craft, and more! This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, local restaurants, art galleries, and more.

The 2023 Annual MAC Members’ Show features 69 artists in a variety of artistic mediums and styles representative of our area. Unlike our typical month-long exhibitions, this show will be featured in our gallery throughout the months of August and September! We will announce the awards, sponsored by the Dempsey & Litchfield Fund, during LoDa ArtWalk. We will also celebrate our wonderful Mobile Arts Council family in style with music from the award winning Excelsior Band, delicious food from Greer’s, and libations from Braided River Brewing Co. This event is open to the public with food and libations available to our active Members.

Mobile Arts Council Gallery @ Room 1927

6 S Joachim St. Mobile, AL 36602

www.mobilearts.org

Phone: 251-432-9796

