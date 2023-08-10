Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘No regrets’: Mom shares epic road trip with terminally ill daughter

With her daughter facing a terminal illness, a mother hopes to create forever memories on their cross-country road trip. (WTVF, LONDEN TABOR, CNN)
By WTVF Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A mother and her terminally ill daughter have traveled 1,750 miles so far on an adventure across the country. Their journey is one to create forever memories as their time together wanes.

Londen Tabor and her 17-year-old daughter Autumn Tabor are a pair of die-hard Taylor Swift fans, so on their cross-country road trip, they made sure to stop at Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s a prime selfie spot with a bench dedicated to the singer, as well as a place to stop and take in the beauty all around.

These little moments feel more special by the day, as mother and daughter make their time left together count.

Autumn Tabor was diagnosed with juvenile Huntington’s disease in 2018. The disease is neurodegenerative and fatal. Her father died of Huntington’s just six months after she was diagnosed.

“I see the time slipping away so fast in front of me, and I have to be strong for her. If I’m not strong then, that’s not good for anybody,” Londen Tabor said.

After raising donations, the Tabors are taking one epic road trip. They left their home in Wyoming and are circling all the way through the United States. They want the quiet places and the noisy places, and they’re sharing it all through their TikTok page.

“One thing I see people comment is ‘I wish I’d done that with my loved one before they passed away from the disease.’ And that is the one thing that I need to make sure I never, never, never say is I wish I’d done that with her,” Londen Tabor said. “I want to make sure I do all that with her – no regrets that I fulfilled her life as much as I possibly could.”

In these days on the road, the mother and daughter have found there are kind people everywhere, and everywhere has its own beauty.

Copyright 2023 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
Lori Anne Salem, Assistant Vice Provost and Director of the Student Success Center, left, hosts...
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignments
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy...
Emmy Awards move to January, placing them firmly in Hollywood’s awards season
Firefighters try to contain the blaze at a vacation home in the town of Wintzenheim,...
Safety standards weren’t met at French vacation home housing adults with disabilities where a fire killed 11
Gulf Shores firefighter Joe Clark receives medal of valor