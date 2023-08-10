Advertise With Us
One night away from beginning of alligator harvesting season

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday night, alligator hunters will be looking to tag a big one for the kickoff to harvesting season.

It starts Thursday at sundown and lasts until Sunday at sunrise. Then, picks back up Thursday the 17th at sundown and officially ends Sunday the 20th at sunrise.

Hunters must work fast, and they can’t use bait.

According to state guidelines, hunters can only harvest one each. They must have a hunting license and apply for an alligator harvest permit. Of those who apply, 150 people are selected for this area.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said this helps control the alligator population, especially in over-populated areas where they could be a problem.

There are five hunting zones, three of them are in our area, including private and public waters in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The fee for a Resident Alligator Harvest Permit is $250.

