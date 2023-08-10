Pensacola man faces homicide charge in fentanyl death case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A monthslong investigation has led to the arrest of Pensacola man on homicide and fentanyl trafficking charges in the wake of fentanyl-related death.

Thirty-eight-year-old Quantae Solethia Sanders is accused in the January death of a victim who died from fentanyl intoxication, authorities said. He is charged with homicide, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (mushrooms).

The investigation by the Pensacola Police Vice and Narcotics, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Pensacola Police Criminal Investigations Division determined Sanders to be the suspected fentanyl dealer, according to Pensacola PD.

According to authorities, Sanders was arrested during the investigation after he allegedly delivered a trafficking amount of fentanyl, a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, and mushrooms to undercover members of the Vice and Narcotics Unit in June.

After further investigation, authorities obtained a warrant to arrest Sanders on the homicide charge. The Pensacola PD Vice and Narcotics Unit and the U.S. Marshals Task Force and arrested him Tuesday.

Sanders was booked into the Escambia County Jail early Thursday morning. His court date is scheduled for Sept. 1, according to jail records.

