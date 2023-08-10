Advertise With Us
Hire One

Reclaim your fall routine with healthy snacking decisions

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s back to school, fall season is near, and for many, it’s back to the hectic schedules.

Best-selling author and award-winning dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick talks about healthy snacking that can help curb mindless snacking as you’re on the go.

Kirkpatrick discusses smart eating choices and what to consider when choosing the right healthy snacks as you get back to routine.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Former Chipotle Co-CEO Monty Moran talks new book
Former Chipotle Co-CEO Monty Moran talks new book
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Apricot Lane Boutique in Mobile
Apricot Lane Boutique in Mobile
Power 88.5 FM
Goforth Media and Power 88 FM stopped by Studio10