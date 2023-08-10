The Saraland Healthcare Fund with Diana Brinson

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland campus of Infirmary Health is introducing a new fundraising campaign called The Saraland Healthcare Fund.

The fund is designed to expand care and services offered at the campus and ensure the Saraland campus and ancillary programs have the resources to provide the best medical treatment possible.

The Director of the Infirmary Foundation at Mobile Infirmary, Diana Brinson, stopped by to discuss the new fund.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.