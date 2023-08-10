Advertise With Us
The Saraland Healthcare Fund with Diana Brinson

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland campus of Infirmary Health is introducing a new fundraising campaign called The Saraland Healthcare Fund.

The fund is designed to expand care and services offered at the campus and ensure the Saraland campus and ancillary programs have the resources to provide the best medical treatment possible.

The Director of the Infirmary Foundation at Mobile Infirmary, Diana Brinson, stopped by to discuss the new fund.

American Aviation Historical Society officially launches Pensacola chapter
Stray and illegal animal dumping increasing in Mobile
Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft
Pensacola man faces homicide charge in fentanyl death case
