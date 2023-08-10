Advertise With Us
Saraland PD: Gas main break shuts down part of Shelton Beach Road Extension

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department and the Saraland Fire Department are currently working a gas main rupture on Shelton Beach Road Extension.

There is no immediate danger to the public, but Shelton Beach Road Extension at Highway 158 and at College Parkway will be closed to all traffic, according to a post on Saraland PD’s Facebook page.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

