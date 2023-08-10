Saraland PD: Gas main break shuts down part of Shelton Beach Road Extension

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department and the Saraland Fire Department are currently working a gas main rupture on Shelton Beach Road Extension.

There is no immediate danger to the public, but Shelton Beach Road Extension at Highway 158 and at College Parkway will be closed to all traffic, according to a post on Saraland PD’s Facebook page.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

