Advertise With Us
Hire One

Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia

Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining wall in Australia. (Credit: UNSW Sydney, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of giant amphibian after its fossil was found in Australia.

The 240 million-year-old fossil was inside quarry rocks that were intended for constructing a wall.

The new species has been named Arenaerpeton supinatus, which means supine sand creeper.

It is believed to have inhabited freshwater rivers during the Triassic period.

Scientists say the fossil shows nearly the entire skeleton and the outline of its skin.

It is rare for something this old to be this intact and with the soft tissue preserved.

The fossil is set to be displayed at the Australian Museum in Sydney later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
7 MCPSS schools recognized as among best in Alabama
7 MCPSS schools recognized as among best in Alabama
Blount High School resumes classes after AC issues
Blount High School resumes classes after AC issues
United States' Phil Mickelson plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second day of the...
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
Willoughby firefighters save owl ‘whoo’ got tangled in soccer net
Owl tangled in soccer net saved by firefighters