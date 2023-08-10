Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes police arrested a man who allegedly stole a piece of equipment.

Kevin Nelson, 53, of Wilmer, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early Thursday morning and faces a first-degree theft of property charge.

Police said Nelson stole a skid steer off Howells Ferry Road Tuesday. The equipment has been returned to the owner, according to authorities.

Nelson has a bond hearing scheduled Friday.

