Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes police arrested a man who allegedly stole a piece of equipment.

Kevin Nelson, 53, of Wilmer, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early Thursday morning and faces a first-degree theft of property charge.

Police said Nelson stole a skid steer off Howells Ferry Road Tuesday. The equipment has been returned to the owner, according to authorities.

Nelson has a bond hearing scheduled Friday.

