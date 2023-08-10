Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes police arrested a man who allegedly stole a piece of equipment.
Kevin Nelson, 53, of Wilmer, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early Thursday morning and faces a first-degree theft of property charge.
Police said Nelson stole a skid steer off Howells Ferry Road Tuesday. The equipment has been returned to the owner, according to authorities.
Nelson has a bond hearing scheduled Friday.
