7 schools in Mobile County recognized as some of the best in the state

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Seven Mobile County Public Schools were recognized as the best schools in Alabama. That’s according to Greatschools.org.

Clark-Shaw School of Math and Science was recognized as the best middle school in Alabama and is just one of 14 schools in the entire state to score a perfect 10 rating in all three categories including student progress, test scores, and equity.

“It is such an honor and a privilege to be named as the No. 1 school in Alabama because my teachers work extremely hard to offer quality instruction to our students. But it also speaks volumes for our students, because they’re here because they love math, science, and technology. So, they’re in the right program,” Principal Timesha Taylor-Jackson said.

This aligns with the school’s mission which is to develop students into “globally aware and productive citizens who excel academically and are responsible, courteous, lifelong learners.”

With this honor, they’re on the right track.

“Our children work very hard. The rigor at a magnet school is unbelievable, and they rise to the occasion every time. We are so proud of our children at Clark. We know that we have the best students in the entire county and we’re just excited to see what this year brings,” teacher Jacqueline Martin said.

And the school district couldn’t be prouder.

“We are very proud of Clark Shaw as well as the other six schools that made that list for having the perfect scores. We have great schools in Mobile County Public Schools. We have the best teachers, the best students, and this is just a reflection of that and the hard work that they put in every single day,” Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System said.

The other schools that received recognition were:

Phillips Preparatory School

Denton Magnet School of Technology

Old Shell Road School of Creative And Performing Arts

Hutchens Elementary

Council Traditional School

Dauphin Island Elementary

