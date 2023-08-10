Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘She was like sunshine’: Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say

A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital before she died at the beginning of the month. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Grace White
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – The family of a 16-year-old cheerleader who suffered a cardiac arrest while at cheer camp is in mourning after the teen died from her condition.

Callie Marie Mitchell’s parents, Scott and Michelle Donahue, said their daughter always wanted to be a friend to everyone.

Michelle Donahue said Mitchell left for camp at the beginning of the week in late July. She was later called by the cheer coach from the camp the group was attending at Texas A&M.

“She said, ‘Hey, does Callie have a problem waking up in the morning?’ and I said, ‘No, never,’” Michelle Donahue said.

Mitchell’s parents quickly traveled to the location where they learned that the same coach had performed CPR on Mitchell before the teen was airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Mitchell then died on Aug. 1.

“She was like sunshine,” Michelle Donahue said.

Scott Donahue said the cardiac arrest was most likely caused by long QT syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the electrical system that controls your heart.

Mitchell’s parents said they have been inspired by her faith, and the 16-year-old had even taken a stand for what she believed in with an Instagram post which read “His plan over mine.”

“More than anything she would want them to have faith in God and know that they are redeemed,” Michelle Donahue said.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Rousmery Negrón stands with her son at home in Springfield, Mass., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023....
Millions of kids are missing weeks of school as attendance tanks across the US
FILE - A smokestack is shown in this file photo. The announcement shows the big bets the Biden...
Energy Department announces largest investment in ‘carbon removal’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge to hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy case
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
EPA weighs formal review of vinyl chloride, toxic chemical that burned in Ohio train derailment
Prosecutors concluded O’Shae Sibley’s death was motivated by anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ bias,...
17-year-old suspect in New York stabbing of dancer is indicted on hate-crime murder charge