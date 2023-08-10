Advertise With Us
Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

