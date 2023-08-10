South Alabama Football has first active practice in full pads

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Alabama football had their first active practice in full pads this morning in the Jaguar Training Center. South is coming off of a ten-win season with returning coordinators and 19 starters on both sides of the ball. Head coach Kane Wommack and his team are continuing to crank the dial forward.

“I thought it was very physical. We had ton of situations that we got to work. You know, we’ve really just been getting into situational football the last couple of days, and we piled a lot on them today in terms of scheme situations.”

It’s still too early to speculate on who’s playing where, but Coach Wommack has seen some good things out of the newcomers, one being Kentrel Bullock during the Jags 11-on-11 drills. Bullock is a 5′11 200-pound junior running back who transferred in from Ole Miss this past Spring. He played in 14 games in three seasons with the Rebels, running for 89 yards on 19 carries on offense. Bullock had some nice runs in this morning’s practice and Senior linebacker James Miller loves the new addition.

“He’s a good player running the rock,” Miller said, “He’s fast, quick, a great blocker. He makes us better every day. Going against him, it’s like ‘iron sharpens iron.’ I like having that opportunity.”

Another player Wommack has been impressed by is Anthony Eager. Eager is coming from McGill-Toolen and the head coach likes what he’s seen out of the freshmen wide receiver so far.

“You saw the talent coming out of high school from McGill-Toolen,” said Wommack, “but he’s really taken to what we’re doing schematically at a high level.”

UMS-Wright grad Cole Blaylock is working hard in the early days of fall camp. He played all over the field for Terry Curtis but with the Jags, he’ll stick to safety.

“When you learn a defensive scheme, we do a really good job of teaching these guys the concept of what we do, not just their position, so they understand how they fit in the bigger picture and I think he’s learning those things firsthand right now, but you see the natural football player in him. Certainly, the effort that he gives day in, and day out is impressive.

There’s another big mention today for defensive back Yam Banks. The junior safety was added to the Jim Thorpe award watch list. Banks was also named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list last week.

