Advertise With Us
Hire One

Still no end in sight for the heat wave

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - The miserable heat is showing no signs of abating.

The day will heat up quickly and by lunchtime we will hit the mid-90s. Temperatures will max out in the afternoon in the upper 90s.

Factor in the humidity and the heat index temps will climb to 110+. Due to the sweltering temperatures, another heat advisory is in effect.

We’re unlikely to get any rain. There’s only a 10% of a stray shower.

This pattern of extreme heat will continue all the way through the weekend and into next week, with exactly the same conditions. Do your best to stay cool and limit your exposure to the extreme temperatures.

Tropics: The tropical Atlantic is quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Midday Weather Update for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 from FOX10 News
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 10, 2023
Expect more brutal heat
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 10, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 10, 2023
Next weather for Wednesday, Aug 9 from FOX10 News
Heat wave