Still no end in sight for the heat wave

(WALA) - The miserable heat is showing no signs of abating.

The day will heat up quickly and by lunchtime we will hit the mid-90s. Temperatures will max out in the afternoon in the upper 90s.

Factor in the humidity and the heat index temps will climb to 110+. Due to the sweltering temperatures, another heat advisory is in effect.

We’re unlikely to get any rain. There’s only a 10% of a stray shower.

This pattern of extreme heat will continue all the way through the weekend and into next week, with exactly the same conditions. Do your best to stay cool and limit your exposure to the extreme temperatures.

Tropics: The tropical Atlantic is quiet for now.

