Teen arrested for shooting into same residence twice

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested Kershyn Burke, 18, as the suspect involved into two shootings at the same residence.

Police said on Wednesday, Aug 2 around 8:30, they responded to a shots fired call at the 700 block of Plum Street.

The victim heard gunshots outside her home and saw an unknown subject in an unknown vehicle firing multiple shots and causing damage to her home, according to authorities.

Officials said nobody was injured and they were able to identify Burke as the alleged shooter.

Following an investigation, police said they determined Burke had shot at the residence another time prior to the Aug 2 shooting.

