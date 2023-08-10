Update on Washington Avenue and St. Louis Street closures

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile said two sections of North Washington Avenue and some intersections of St. Louis Street will remain closed for repairs.

The city initially closed two areas of North Washington Avenue in March due to the failure of an underground culvert, but further evaluation showed the culvert underneath some intersections on St. Louis Street needed repair also.

Currently, North Washington Avenue is closed from St. Louis Street to State Street and State Street to Adams Street. State Street is open to traffic at the intersection of North Washington Avenue .

There are also closures at entrances to Jefferson, Bayou and Scott streets where they intersect St. Louis Street.

The closure is expected to stay in effect until early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.