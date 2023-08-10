Advertise With Us
Hire One

Update on Washington Avenue and St. Louis Street closures

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile said two sections of North Washington Avenue and some intersections of St. Louis Street will remain closed for repairs.

The city initially closed two areas of North Washington Avenue in March due to the failure of an underground culvert, but further evaluation showed the culvert underneath some intersections on St. Louis Street needed repair also.

Currently, North Washington Avenue is closed from St. Louis Street to State Street and State Street to Adams Street. State Street is open to traffic at the intersection of North Washington Avenue .

There are also closures at entrances to Jefferson, Bayou and Scott streets where they intersect St. Louis Street.

The closure is expected to stay in effect until early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

American Aviation Historical Society officially launches Pensacola chapter
American Aviation Historical Society officially launches Pensacola chapter
Stray and illegal animal dumping increasing in Mobile
Stray and illegal animal dumping increasing in Mobile
Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft
Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft
Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft
Semmes police make arrest in connection with theft
Pensacola man faces homicide charge in fentanyl death case
Pensacola man faces homicide charge in fentanyl death case