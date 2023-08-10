Vigor kicks off Fall Practice

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school football will be here before we know it and we’re about two weeks out from Friday night kickoff.

Vigor opened up Fall practice this week in the blistering Pritchard heat. Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, was there with his team to donate brand new balls and field paint following the Senior Bowl Celebrity Golf tournament which raised $65,000 to be split amongst 13 local high school football programs in our area. Nagy also shared some words of encouragement with the Wolves ahead of the 2023 season.

“I know the bar is high right? The expectation at Vigor is state championship or bust right? Alright, you guys have the talent. Go out and have a good year.”

On Saturday August 26th, the Wolves will kick off their season against Mattie T. Blount in the Battle of Prichard. The city’s oldest rivalry will be played at Ladd-Peebles stadium this season despite the fact that it took place on the Leopards home turf last year and Vigor’s newest addition to their campus, a brand new multimillion dollar stadium. Capacity seems to be the concern since it is a game the entire community comes out to see.

Vigor head coach Markus Cook stated during Mobile County Media days that he and his guys aren’t worried about the location. Their focus is on the game itself.

The Wolves, coming off their 2021 Class 4A state title, won 7-0 at Blount a year ago, but 5A losses within their region to B.C. Rain, UMS-Wright, Faith Academy, and Gulf Shores kept them out of the postseason, in Cook’s first year as head coach.

This season Vigor is on the hunt. The Wolves are looking to get back in state title contention in 2023 and that all starts with physical strength which is the very definition of the name across their chests.

“We’ve been doing a lot of conditioning”, Cook says. The Wolves are focused on being in shape and doing the little things right. “Execution, making sure our assignments are done correctly, watching the film, grading the film, and making sure we’re doing the right things.”

Cook has already seen some early standouts during the first two days of fall practices, one being South Alabama commit Jerrian Graham.

We can expect the 6′2, 190-pound senior to be on the field during the majority of each game this season. He can be a weapon for Vigor on both offense and defense. On offense, we could see him at wide receiver, running back, and quarterback for select plays but he’s not the only one making a name for himself in the early days of fall practices.

“Jerrian Graham stood out you know, track guy, really fast.” said Cook. Kevin Malone and Carlos Benjamin have had strong showings as well along with the entire offensive line. “We got to win in the trenches to win football games.”

Kick off between Vigor and Mattie T. Blount is set for 7 P.M.

