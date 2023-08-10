Advertise With Us
Hire One

Walton County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25,000,000, the largest ever offered on a...
The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25,000,000, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County woman is a little richer after winning the 500X cash scratch-off game for a million dollars.

On Thursday, 53-year-old Vanessa Tirado-Gutierrez purchased her winning ticket from a general store in DeFuniak Springs.

Tirado-Gutierrez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25,000,000, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Move-in day at University of Mobile
Move-in day at University of Mobile
Hundreds of freshmen are getting settled in as they get ready for the beginning of the year.
Students celebrating move-in day at the University of Mobile
A new plan is in place to improve our approach to physical activity and nutrition in Alabama.
Alabama Wellness Alliance releases the Alabama Physical Activity and Nutrition Plan