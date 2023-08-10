Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘Working my butt off’: Luke Bryan says he earned where he is today

Luke Bryan continues working hard as he has a busy concert schedule combined with his work on...
Luke Bryan continues working hard as he has a busy concert schedule combined with his work on 'American Idol.'(Luke Bryan / YouTube)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Luke Bryan is proud of where he is in his career — and he wouldn’t change the journey that led him there.

Despite maintaining a demanding agenda filled with touring, American Idol commitments and a Las Vegas residency, it’s evident that Bryan’s passion for performing remains unwavering.

Additionally, his efforts in mentoring the upcoming generation of country artists highlight his continued gratitude for the success he has achieved.

In an exclusive interview with People, Luke Bryan delved into his past and how his dedication to his music career has shaped him into the person he is today.

“For most of my career I went up there going, I got to prove myself. So it’s really liberating and gratifying to just go, I am what I am,” Bryan told People. “I earned it the old-fashioned way: working my butt off. A lot of people have propped me up and helped me along the way, and I hope they can enjoy the ride too.”

Bryan’s path to the top has been far from smooth, which explains his strong commitment to sharing positivity in light of his accomplishments.

The artist, who started his musical journey as a teenager, had initially intended to relocate to Nashville in his early 20s to chase a music career. However, his plans were derailed when his older brother, Chris, tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 26.

Rather than relocating, Bryan chose to remain with his family, completing his education at Georgia Southern University. It was there that he crossed paths with his future wife, Caroline.

When Bryan eventually achieved recognition with his first single, “All My Friends Say,” in 2007, he was at the age of 30, equipped with a more mature perspective to navigate the challenges that come with fame.

“When I was younger, I wouldn’t have really known who I was as an artist. Back then I was just singing other people’s songs and trying to figure out what I want to be,” he says.

“Now I know the main thing is to do your best to tell your story in the most authentic and relatable way,” Bryan added. “I can’t go back and question any of the stars or fate at how it all shaped out. I look back, and I’m proud of my climb to get here.”

Luke Bryan is currently performing for audiences of over 10,000 people during his Country On tour. Once September arrives, he is scheduled for six performances as part of his yearly Farm Tour. Additionally, he has a lineup of 12 Las Vegas residency dates at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Lately, Bryan found himself in need of a pause due to an illness, which led to the cancellation of three scheduled shows. Among these cancellations was his performance as the headliner for the three-day Watershed Festival in George, Washington.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

FILE - A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event, May 22, 2021, in...
Appeals court rules against longstanding drug user gun ban cited in Hunter Biden case
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
Biden asks Congress for more than $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members
A Rhode Island family is frantically searching for their missing dog after it ran away last week.
Rhode Island family search for missing dog getting hampered by microchip mix-up
Planning a mini retirement to help you regroup from burnout
Mini-retirement: The latest trend in combatting job burnout