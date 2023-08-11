13 illegal immigrants stopped in Mobile County, two arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office helped US Customs and Border Protection agents stop a van full of illegal immigrants on I-10 Thursday.

Two men were charged and taken to Metro Jail in the bust, Antonio Parente and Isaac Lopez.

Sheriff Paul Burch said the MCSO assisted with customs and border patrol agents when they stopped the van near the Theodore Dawes exit.

Burch said 13 people were packed into the van that Parente was driving.

Parente was charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding, unauthorized aliens.

Lopez was charged for carrying brass knuckles and slingshots.

They both have holds from immigration and customs, or ICE.

Sheriff Burch said all they can do is catch and release the illegal immigrants. Burch said they gave the other 11 people a ride to the bus station and let them go.

