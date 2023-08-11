Advertise With Us
Hire One

13 illegal immigrants stopped in Mobile County, two arrested

By Shelby Myers
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office helped US Customs and Border Protection agents stop a van full of illegal immigrants on I-10 Thursday.

Two men were charged and taken to Metro Jail in the bust, Antonio Parente and Isaac Lopez.

Sheriff Paul Burch said the MCSO assisted with customs and border patrol agents when they stopped the van near the Theodore Dawes exit.

Burch said 13 people were packed into the van that Parente was driving.

Parente was charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding, unauthorized aliens.

Lopez was charged for carrying brass knuckles and slingshots.

They both have holds from immigration and customs, or ICE.

Sheriff Burch said all they can do is catch and release the illegal immigrants. Burch said they gave the other 11 people a ride to the bus station and let them go.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

USA Health University Hospital participating in pilot program to prevent nurse burnout
USA Health University Hospital participating in pilot program to prevent nurse burnout
USA Health University Hospital participating in pilot program to prevent nurse burnout
USA Health University Hospital participating in pilot program to prevent nurse burnout
Attorney says MCPSS teacher acted in self defense before she allegedly fired shots into a car
Attorney says MCPSS teacher acted in self defense before she allegedly fired shots into a car
13 illegal immigrants stopped in Mobile County, two arrested
13 illegal immigrants stopped in Mobile County, two arrested