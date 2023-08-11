Advertise With Us
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards business licenses

What went wrong with the scoring that caused the first round of licenses to be scrapped?
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), nominated applicants and voted to award medical cannabis business licenses to multiple applicants on Thursday.

AMCC engaged the University of South Alabama (USA) to coordinate the application review process and recruit evaluators to assess the scored exhibit items for all 90 applicants. USA utilized 66 evaluators, with experience relevant to the application content, to review one of eight scoring categories: (1) Financial Ability; (2) Business/Management Approach; (3) Operations Plans & Procedures; (4) Facility Suitability & Infrastructure; (5) Security Plan; (6) Personnel; (7) Quality Control & Testing; or (8) Marketing & Advertising.

Following notification by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission of a score calculation variance, the University of South Alabama initiated comprehensive reviews by two internal, senior-level accountants who were not involved with the initial tabulations.

“A lot of these individuals who have gotten a license today, there may be a few that don’t make it for one reason or another either the financing won’t get there or things just fall apart on that they don’t foresee. So at that point in time, we will have to go back,” said newly elected chairman Rex Vaughn.

The procedural timelines associated with the post-award licensing process will restart. Applicants who were awarded a license will have 14 days to submit the appropriate license fee and any applicant who has been denied a license may seek an investigative hearing before the Commission to seek reconsideration of said denial.

Under the rules created by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, physicians may begin the certification process to recommend medical cannabis to patients after business licenses have been issued. For a patient to qualify for medical cannabis, the patient must have at least one of the qualifying conditions and be recommended for medical cannabis by a certified physician.

While the Commission is limited as to the number of licenses it can issue pursuant to the statute, the Commission intends to open a second offering of licenses for various license categories.

Vaughn is hopeful that medical cannabis will be available for patients by December.

The applicants that were approved for license include:

Integrated Facility License

  • Insa Alabama, LLC
  • Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, LLC
  • Southeast Cannabis Company, LLC
  • Sustainable Alabama, LLC
  • TheraTrue Alabama, LLC

Cultivator License

  • Gulf Shore Remedies, LLC
  • Pure by Sirmon Farms, LLC
  • Blackberry Farms, LLC
  • Twisted Herb Cultivation, LLC
  • I AM FARMS
  • Greenway Botanicals, LLC
  • CRC of Alabama, LLC

Processor License

  • Enchanted Green, LLC
  • 1819 Labs, LLC
  • Organic Harvest Lab, LLC
  • Jasper Development Group Inc.

Dispensary License

  • Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, LLC
  • CCS of Alabama, LLC
  • RJK Holdings AL, LLC
  • Statewide Property Holdings AL, LLC

Secure Transport License

  • Tyler Van Lines, LLC
  • International Communication, LLC
  • XLCR, Inc.

State Testing Laboratory License

  • Certus Laboratories

