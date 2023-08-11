Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards business licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), nominated applicants and voted to award medical cannabis business licenses to multiple applicants on Thursday.

AMCC engaged the University of South Alabama (USA) to coordinate the application review process and recruit evaluators to assess the scored exhibit items for all 90 applicants. USA utilized 66 evaluators, with experience relevant to the application content, to review one of eight scoring categories: (1) Financial Ability; (2) Business/Management Approach; (3) Operations Plans & Procedures; (4) Facility Suitability & Infrastructure; (5) Security Plan; (6) Personnel; (7) Quality Control & Testing; or (8) Marketing & Advertising.

Following notification by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission of a score calculation variance, the University of South Alabama initiated comprehensive reviews by two internal, senior-level accountants who were not involved with the initial tabulations.

“A lot of these individuals who have gotten a license today, there may be a few that don’t make it for one reason or another either the financing won’t get there or things just fall apart on that they don’t foresee. So at that point in time, we will have to go back,” said newly elected chairman Rex Vaughn.

The procedural timelines associated with the post-award licensing process will restart. Applicants who were awarded a license will have 14 days to submit the appropriate license fee and any applicant who has been denied a license may seek an investigative hearing before the Commission to seek reconsideration of said denial.

Under the rules created by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, physicians may begin the certification process to recommend medical cannabis to patients after business licenses have been issued. For a patient to qualify for medical cannabis, the patient must have at least one of the qualifying conditions and be recommended for medical cannabis by a certified physician.

While the Commission is limited as to the number of licenses it can issue pursuant to the statute, the Commission intends to open a second offering of licenses for various license categories.

Vaughn is hopeful that medical cannabis will be available for patients by December.

The applicants that were approved for license include:

Integrated Facility License

Insa Alabama, LLC

Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, LLC

Southeast Cannabis Company, LLC

Sustainable Alabama, LLC

TheraTrue Alabama, LLC

Cultivator License

Gulf Shore Remedies, LLC

Pure by Sirmon Farms, LLC

Blackberry Farms, LLC

Twisted Herb Cultivation, LLC

I AM FARMS

Greenway Botanicals, LLC

CRC of Alabama, LLC

Processor License

Enchanted Green, LLC

1819 Labs, LLC

Organic Harvest Lab, LLC

Jasper Development Group Inc.

Dispensary License

Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, LLC

CCS of Alabama, LLC

RJK Holdings AL, LLC

Statewide Property Holdings AL, LLC

Secure Transport License

Tyler Van Lines, LLC

International Communication, LLC

XLCR, Inc.

State Testing Laboratory License

Certus Laboratories

