Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen Thursday in the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night after the girl was found safe along with the vehicle associated with the suspects.

The two accused of abducting the child are still at large, according to police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.