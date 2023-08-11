Advertise With Us
Hire One

Attorney says MCPSS teacher acted in self defense before she allegedly fired shots into a car

Kenisha Gilmore was arrested this week after police say she fired several shots into an occupied car.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County public school teacher accused of shooting into a car full of people, is claiming self-defense.

Kenisha Gilmore was arrested this week after police say she fired several shots into an occupied car.

Now, we’re getting her side of the story.

Gilmore’s attorney Marcus Foxx says a driver rammed Gilmore’s car before the gunfire.

Investigators say a fight between Gilmore and several other people started at a nightclub.

According to new court documents, Gilmore followed the victims back to their house on Old Shell Road.

Ring doorbell video showed the moment they got home around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Foxx says Gilmore was provoked when the driver of the other car attempted to side-swipe her on Springhill Avenue.

Foxx showed photos in court on Thursday showing the alleged damage to her car.

Foxx also says Gilmore’s car was rammed a second time at the house on Old Shell before any shots were fired.

Gilmore was released on a $20,000 bond.

She is on paid administrative leave from her teaching position at Scarborough Middle School.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

USA Health University Hospital participating in pilot program to prevent nurse burnout
USA Health University Hospital participating in pilot program to prevent nurse burnout
USA Health University Hospital participating in pilot program to prevent nurse burnout
USA Health University Hospital participating in pilot program to prevent nurse burnout
13 illegal immigrants stopped in Mobile County, two arrested
13 illegal immigrants stopped in Mobile County, two arrested
13 illegal immigrants stopped in Mobile County, two arrested
13 illegal immigrants stopped in Mobile County, two arrested