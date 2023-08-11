Advertise With Us
Auto Expert Karl Brauer Discusses Car Buying Trends

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Car prices skyrocketed during the pandemic in 2020 and have remained high for over 3 years. But the latest data from iSeeCars shows prices are coming down over the past 6 months on both new and used models, creating an opportunity for car shoppers who have patiently waited for better buying opportunities.

Auto Expert and veteran car buyer Karl Brauer. Karl talks about recent car buying trends, why prices have been so high and why this may be the time to get that new ride you’ve been wanting.

This interview is produced for Infiniti.

