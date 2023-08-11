Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment Friday morning after fire erupted in a home in Bay Minette.

Crews rushed to the scene on Bromley Lane after an individual reported smoke coming from the home. Within an hour, the flames were extinguished.

Phil Williams, assistant fire chief for the Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, told FOX10 News there were two people inside the home when the fire started after a cooking accident. One person was placed into an ambulance, and the other was airlifted after inhaling too much smoke. Both are expected to be OK.

“At the end of the day, everybody’s alive, so it was a success story,” Williams said.

He said there was minimal damage to the home.

Crews from Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, White House Forks Volunteer Fire Department and Spanish Fort Fire Rescue responded.

