Advertise With Us
Hire One

Chickasaw City Schools receives hydroponic container for agriculture program.

It works by using a shipping container like this to grow the vegetables. There’s no soil, just...
It works by using a shipping container like this to grow the vegetables. There’s no soil, just water. And it’s inside, which will keep crops safe from the weather.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -Thanks to a partnership with Freight Farms. Chickasaw students are about to try their hand at hydroponic farming. Superintendent David Wofford says the school system has been wanting to do this for a couple years.

“This was funded by a prize we won last year called the YAAS prize so we’ve taken that investment and put it into this so we can keep doing things that are outside the box so our kids can get ahead,” said Wofford.

It works by using a shipping container like this to grow the vegetables. There’s no soil, just water. And it’s inside, which will keep crops safe from the weather.

“It is technology based so there are formulas that control the lighting, there are formulas that control the water, there are formulas to control the nutrients that go into the water,” said Career Counseling Curriculum Coordinator Robbie Durr.

The school says they plan to start by growing lettuce that can be used in the school’s cafeteria and with some local restaurants. They also plan to teach students some business skills once the vegetables start growing.

“They’ll know how to market, they’ll know how to sell, they’ll know how to count, and we plan on providing internships so the kids can actually get paid while they’re learning,” said Wofford.

“I’m going to greatly need that because I want to be into stock markets and buying stocks and stuff,” said 7th grader Terrance White.

The school hopes to have the container up and running in about a week, and the students say they can’t wait to get started.

“This is a major thing for our school especially in our small city,” said White.

“I hope they take away they can do anything they put their mind to, and I hope it expands their horizons on what success looks like,” said Durr.

The superintendent says the money the students make will be invested back into the business. Some of the money will also go to their economics class so they can learn how to invest on wall street.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Large grassfire leads to closure of I-10 in Hancock County
TRAFFIC ALERT: Grassfire covering 100+ acres leads to closure of I-10 in Hancock County
According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment...
Woman identified after deadly Pascagoula apartment fire
Thursday around 7:30 p.m., officials responded to a woods fire in a wooded area between Dolphin...
Woods fire leads to discovery of body, Gautier Police say
The Alabama Department of Corrections said escaped inmate Kent Woods was recaptured in Mobile.
Escaped ADOC inmate recaptured in Mobile