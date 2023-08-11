Dangerous heat expected this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dangerous heat is expected this weekend. A heat advisory is in effect for this afternoon and evening, and an excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday. Saturday is expected to be one of the hottest days so far this year, with the heat index forecasted to reach near 117 degrees in some parts of the FOX10 viewing area. Looking ahead, the forecast for next week suggests that heat relief from showers and storms will be spotty, with rain chances sitting around 30-40 percent for the remainder of the forecast.

FRIDAY:

A heat advisory has been issued for today, with heat index values expected to climb to near 112 degrees in many areas. Rain or storms are unlikely to provide much relief. Any storms that do occur are likely to come in the late afternoon and evening, with some of these storms potentially being strong. There is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for parts of our area, so it is important to have the FOX10 weather app downloaded to receive alerts. Severe thunderstorm warnings will likely be issued.

WEEKEND:

Get ready for some extreme heat, especially on Saturday. An excessive heat watch has been issued for most of the area due to the possibility of heat index values near 117 degrees. These are some of the highest numbers we have seen in the forecast this summer, so plan to seek relief from the heat in any way you can.

BEACHES:

Even at the beaches, the next few days are expected to be extremely hot. While the surf has been up recently, there is a low risk of rip currents for the upcoming weekend. It is important to pay attention to local beach flags, as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and stay in the shade during peak sun hours, as the UV index this weekend is in the extreme category.

LONG TERM:

The overall pattern over the next week will remain largely unchanged, with high temperatures in the upper 90s and very humid and muggy conditions even in the morning hours. There will be a chance of a few showers or storms each afternoon.

