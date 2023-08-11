Death toll from Hawaii wildfires increases to 55; town of Lahaina ‘gone,’ governor says

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Maui County confirmed two additional fatalities late Thursday night from the wildfires, bringing the death toll to at least 55 people.

The wildfires have devastated entire Hawaiian towns, including the historic village of Lahaina.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green toured Lahaina on Thursday. He said the town is “gone” and estimated more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed.

“It’s a heartbreaking day,” Green said in a news conference with other Hawaii leaders. “Without a doubt, what we saw is catastrophic.”

He added, “When you see the full extent of the destruction in Lahaina, it will shock you. It does appear like a bomb and fire went off, if I may. And all of the buildings virtually are gonna have to be rebuilt. It will be a new Lahaina that Maui builds in its own image, with its own values.”

Helicopter aerial footage captures the devastation in Lahaina after a raging wildfire. (Source: CNN)

Green also issued a call to action, asking hoteliers and homeowners to consider taking in the thousands of residents who have lost their homes.

“What we’re telling you is we will rebuild,” he said.

As response efforts continued, authorities warned the death toll could grow even higher given what they now know about just how quickly wind-whipped flames spread through Lahaina, giving some only minutes to flee and forcing many to jump into the water.

Eyewitnesses have also reported horrific scenes on the ground in Lahaina.

Tiffany Kidder Winn, owner of Whaler’s Locker, said she saw a line of burned-out vehicles on Front Street, some with charred bodies inside them. “It looks like they were trying to get out, but were stuck in traffic and couldn’t get off Front Street,” she told the Associated Press.

FEMA officials said more cadaver dogs and other resources would be brought in as Maui first responders continued the grim task of searching homes and cars.

Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden issued a national disaster declaration for what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in five years.

CNN, POOL, KGMB, KHNL, DANIEL SULLIVAN, HEATHER COYNE, USCG HAWAII PACIFIC, GOV. JOSH GREEN, HAWAII, FACEBOOK, JAYSON DUQUE, LEI_DUBZZ, INSTAGRAM, et al

Authorities have said three large fires on Maui, including the blaze in Lahaina, are still active. Firefighters, however, appear to be focusing largely on hotspots after airdrops conducted for the first time on Wednesday, when winds began to die down, were finally able to beat down flames.

On Thursday morning, Maui County said the Lahaina wildfire was 80% contained.

But all access to Lahaina town — the hardest hit area — remains blocked off.

On Thursday, Maui police said residents aren’t being allowed back into Lahaina because the area simply isn’t safe — active firefighting and search-and-recovery operations continue.

There are also biohazard and other safety concerns, police said.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our community at this challenging time so we can collectively mitigate potential safety risks,” Maui police said, in a statement posted on social media.

“Arrangements to allow residents into the area will be announced at a later time.”

In addition to the fatalities, officials say dozens more are injured, some critically.

And thousands of residents are displaced — camping out in six emergency shelters scattered across Maui or staying with family members or in their cars. While many say they’re simply happy to be alive, the scope of the devastation has left them shell-shocked and emotionally-drained.

“Everyone’s homeless today. Everyone’s homeless. Thousands of people are homeless today,” Lahaina resident Tiare Lawrence said. ”I’m so relieved because I found out recently that my sister was safe, my brother is safe with his children, my stepdad was found. Huge sigh of relief.”

Patrick Grady, who lost his home in Lahaina, called the experience “surreal.”

“It’s just horrible,” he added.

Flames tore through historic Lahaina town on Tuesday night, fueled by winds topping 50 mph generated as Hurricane Dora passed south of the state. Residents reported having just minutes to evacuate and many left without any belongings, just the clothes they were wearing.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen sought to rally residents at the news conference with Green, while also painting a unequivocal picture of the town people will eventually be allowed to return to.

“It’s all gone,” he said. “None of it’s there.”

