Advertise With Us
Hire One

Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds

Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The Judds.(Ken Hackman)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Some of the biggest names in country music are uniting to recognize the four-decade career of country music legends The Judds

Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll and Blake Shelton are among the stars who will be featured on an album titled, “A Tribute to the Judds.”

This forthcoming album, comprising of 14 tracks, contains new renditions of Naomi and Wynonna Judd’s songs and is scheduled for release on Oct. 27.

The tribute album also includes performances by Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Carl Perkins, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Lainey Wilson, LeAnn Rimes, Megan Moroney, Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood.

Award-winning songwriter, producer and engineer Brent Maher produced 13 out of the 14 tracks on the album. Additionally, “Cry Myself to Sleep,” performed by Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood, was led by Cactus Moser, who is Wynonna Judd’s husband.

In collaboration with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the album pays tribute to Naomi Judd, who courageously shared her battles with mental health issues.

See the full track list below:

1. “Girls Night Out” – Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

2. “Mama He’s Crazy” – Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

3. “Why Not Me” – Megan Moroney

4. “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” – Cody Johnson (Feat. Sonya Isaacs)

5. “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” – Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

6. “Young Love (Strong Love)” – Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

7. “Have Mercy” – LeAnn Rimes

8. “Love Is Alive” – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

9. “Had a Dream (For the Heart)” – Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

10. “I Know Where I’m Going” – Barnett, Lynne & West

11. “Let Me Tell You About Love” – Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

12. “John Deere Tractor” – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

13. “Cry Myself to Sleep” – Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

14. “Love Can Build a Bridge” – Jelly Roll, K. Michelle and The Fisk Jubilee Singers

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

FILE - A Waymo driverless taxi stops on a street in San Francisco for several minutes because...
Two robotaxi services win approval to operate throughout San Francisco despite safety concerns
Robotaxis now have the green light to operate in San Francisco. (KGO, CRUISE, CPUC, SAFE STREET...
Driverless taxis approved for paid rides at all hours
Police said they were investigating a string of car thefts when they encountered the...
‘Unfortunate misunderstanding’: Police apologize for handcuffing 12-year-old boy
Police said they were investigating a string of car thefts when they encountered the...
Police apologize after 12-year-old boy handcuffed
Reports on the threat level of wildfires have some questioning if enough was done to prevent...
Report says officials underestimated wildfire threat