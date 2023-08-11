ECSO arrests suspect in fatal shooting at Home Depot

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting at a Home Depot in Pensacola Friday has resulted in the death of one woman dead and the arrest of a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Investigators said it happen just around 1:22 p.m. in the 5300 block of Davis Highway.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Eric Agee has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Although the details of the incident are still under investigation, authorities said it has been reported that that the shooting wasn’t random and that the suspect knew the victim.

ECSO also said two other people reportedly suffered minor injuries.

FOX10 News is working to get more information on this incident.

