Advertise With Us
Hire One

Escaped ADOC inmate recaptured in Mobile

The Alabama Department of Corrections said escaped inmate Kent Woods was recaptured in Mobile.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said escaped inmate Kent Woods was recaptured in Mobile.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports an escaped inmate serving a 10-year sentence for robbery has been recaptured in Mobile.

Kent Woods, 36, was an inmate at ADOC’s Mobile Community Based Facility, from which he was reported as an escapee on Saturday, July 29. He was serving a sentence for robbery out of Mobile County.

On Thursday, the Law Enforcement Services Division of ADOC, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crimestoppers, arrived in Mobile to find Woods, according to AODC. At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, he was taken into custody without incident in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in Mobile.

ADOC said Woods was then transported to Holman Correctional Facility and charged with escape.

Officials with ADOC and the USMS will continue to investigate the matter, and further charges may be pending, according to ADOC.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment...
Woman identified after deadly Pascagoula apartment fire
Thursday around 7:30 p.m., officials responded to a woods fire in a wooded area between Dolphin...
Woods fire leads to discovery of body, Gautier Police say
Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire