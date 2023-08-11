‘Everything is gone:’ Maui wildfires wipe out sisters who moved from Coastal Mississippi

MAUI, Hawaii (WVUE) - Two Coastal Mississippi natives who moved to Hawaii nearly 10 years ago said Thursday (Aug. 10) they lost everything they owned in the wildfires that have ravaged western Maui this week.

The fires, which began Tuesday, completely destroyed the town of Lahaina, where sisters Melissa and Caroline Fay live.

“My house, everything is gone. Everything,” Melissa Fay said. “It’s just been insane. Absolutely devastating.”

Authorities in Maui County confirmed two additional fatalities late Thursday night from the wildfires, bringing the death toll to at least 55 people.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green toured Lahaina on Thursday. He said the town is “gone” and estimated more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed.

Melissa Fay said Tuesday was supposed to be the first day of school for her elementary-aged son and daughter.

“I woke my children up at 6, thinking there was still going to be school,” she said. “It was very, very windy. It was extremely windy.”

The power was knocked out that morning and remained out heading into the afternoon.

Melissa said she drove over to Caroline’s home, and the two went to get food. But they said police blocked off the roads coming into and leaving the town, preventing them from returning.

The two lost everything they own in a matter of hours, including Caroline’s vehicle and cat. Melissa took her children to stay with their father on another part of the island.

“Every single building in Lahaina is pretty much gone,” Caroline Fay said. “Coping with the devastation of everything you lost. Not even material things. My cat, just everything.”

“That’s my friends, my family, my livelihood, everything else. And the Hawaiian people who have lived there forever.”

Caroline and Melissa are from Bay St. Louis and lived in Hattiesburg during Hurricane Katrina. The sisters said neither received any kind of fire warning from officials, and the past two days have been chaotic. They’re staying with a friend on the island.

“It’s such a great place to raise my children,” Melissa Fay said. “It’s such a tight community, especially Lahaina.”

Caroline said, “Everyone’s like family. It’s just ... it sucks.”

