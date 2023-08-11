Advertise With Us
Heat wave continues

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WALA) - The miserable heat is showing no signs of going away. We have seen 17 days in a row with high temperatures at or above 96 degrees.

Saturday could bring the hottest weather we have seen in a long time. Temperatures will max out in the afternoon near 100 degrees.

Factor in the humidity and the heat index temperatures will climb to 115+. Due to the sweltering temperatures, an excessive heat warning wil be in effect. Drink plenty of water. Avoid the direct sun, especially in the afternoon. Take breaks if you are working outside Saturday or Sunday.

Rain chances will be scattered, around 30%, for most of the area with slightly higher chances for inland counties.

This pattern of extreme heat will continue all the way through the weekend and into next week, with exactly the same conditions. Do your best to stay cool and limit your exposure to the extreme temperatures.

Tropics: The tropics are quiet with dry air out over much of the Atlantic.

