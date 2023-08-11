Advertise With Us
Highs will approach 100

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid morning ahead with temperatures starting off in the low 80s across the Gulf Coast. Highs today will climb to the near 100 degree mark again with “feel like” temps hitting over 110 degrees. Make sure you and the kids are staying hydrated out there and finding ways to keep cool. We’ll see highs remain in that range almost through most of next week so we won’t see be seeing any relief anytime soon. As for the rain chances, we are looking to only see them in the 20% range today, the odds could get a little higher this weekend so hopefully more spots will get the beneficial rain soon. Expect rain coverage to remain generally scattered through next week. In the Tropics, thankfully it’s still quiet out there.

