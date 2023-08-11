Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mo’Bay Beignet Co. on Studio 10

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mo’Bay Beignet Co. is showing off some of their famous beignets and other treats on Studio 10!

Mo’Bay has its flagship location at 451 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile, AL. There are also locations in West Mobile at 7450 Airport Blvd; 711 Shelton Beach Rd. in Saraland; and at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Mo’Bay is hosting a Back-to-School Bash at their Saraland location on Saturday, August 12, 2023. This is an all-day free event. Wags & Whiskers will be there with dogs for adoption. There will be face painting, yard games, and the Destination Church worship team will be in attendance for worship and prayer. The event caps off the night with the movie ‘High School Musical’.

mobaybeignetco.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Jalapeno sausage tortillas
Recipe: Jalapeño Sausage Tortillas
Chicken enchiladas
Recipe: Chicken Enchiladas
Recipe: Sous Vide French Polynesian Drummies
Recipe: Sous Vide French Polynesian Drummies
Svaha USA's new collection
Svaha USA’s new collection