Mo’Bay Beignet Co. on Studio 10

Mo’Bay Beignet Co. is showing off some of their famous beignets and other treats on Studio 10!

Mo’Bay has its flagship location at 451 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile, AL. There are also locations in West Mobile at 7450 Airport Blvd; 711 Shelton Beach Rd. in Saraland; and at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Mo’Bay is hosting a Back-to-School Bash at their Saraland location on Saturday, August 12, 2023. This is an all-day free event. Wags & Whiskers will be there with dogs for adoption. There will be face painting, yard games, and the Destination Church worship team will be in attendance for worship and prayer. The event caps off the night with the movie ‘High School Musical’.

mobaybeignetco.com

