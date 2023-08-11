Mobile man charged with trafficking cocaine
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a man wanted on several outstanding warrants and added new charges.
Authorities said officers spotted 31-year-old Desmond Lambert in the 300 block of Farnell Street around 9:35 p.m. Thursday. When they tried to detain him, he allegedly resisted.
According to MPD, Lambert had 53 grams of cocaine on him, and officers found a large sum of money in his vehicle.
Lambert faces multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He has a bond hearing on Monday
